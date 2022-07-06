AirBaltic To Launch Airbus A220 Flights To Gran Canaria

Latvian carrier airBaltic will launch service to a second destination in the Canary Islands later this year.

The airline plans to commence 2X-weekly flights between Riga (RIX) and Gran Canaria (({LPA}}) from Nov. 1. AirBaltic will operate the service with an Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Scheduled flight time from the Latvian capital to LPA is 6 hr. 40 min.

“Gran Canaria is the second most visited island in the Canary Islands after Tenerife and is a well-known, attractive leisure destination for travelers all around the world,” airBaltic said in a statement announcing the new route.

AirBaltic started operating from RIX to Tenerife South (TFS) 3X-weekly in September 2021. The carrier said the route, operated with an A220-300 aircraft, has “demonstrated outstanding passenger results,” prompting the addition of LPA service.

“By adding Gran Canaria to our route network, we are delighted to expand our offering for the upcoming winter season,” CEO Martin Gauss said. “Gran Canaria will be one of the farthest destinations in airBaltic’s network. We are glad to connect Latvia to another sunny, exciting and well-demanded destination in the Canary Islands in addition to Tenerife.”