Greece’s SKY Express, Emirates Sign Interline Accord

Greek carrier SKY Express and Emirates have entered into an interline agreement with the goal of boosting inbound tourism from the New York market and Dubai (DXB) to Athens (ATH).

Passengers flying with Emirates on the carrier’s fifth-freedom route connecting DXB and Newark (EWR) in New Jersey via ATH will be able to continue on SKY Express to one of the 34 Greek destinations the Athens-based carrier serves.

“The collaboration with Emirates proves the best way to establish SKY Express in the international market as a reliable partner,” SKY Express commercial director Giannis Lidakis said.

The new strategic interconnection via Dubai is expected to increase visitor arrivals in Greece from areas such as Australia, Southeast Asia and India.

SKY Express has existing interline pacts with American Airlines, Air France, Air Transat, American, Condor, Cyprus Airways, Delta Air Lines, El Al, KLM, Middle East Airlines, Qatar Airways, Transavia and other airlines.

“We will continue to work in this direction by offering the right connections to more and more visitors from around the world,” Lidakis said. In addition to its Greek domestic network, SKY Express operates to 24 cities in 12 countries.