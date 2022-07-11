IndiGo Adds 74th Point In India To Network

IndiGo will launch domestic service between Kolkata (CCU) and Deoghar (DGH) from July 12.

IndiGo, the market leader in India with a 55.3% capacity share of all seats within the country during May 2022, said it will be the only carrier operating the route. The service, which has a flying time of just over 1 hr., will be flown 4X-weekly.

DGH will become the 74th domestic destination in IndiGo’s network. IndiGo also operates flights to 25 international destinations.

“Increased connectivity and access to an important Hindu pilgrimage center like Deoghar will enhance the tourist footprint” in the region, IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said in a statement.

The airline added, “These flights are designed to cater to leisure travelers and pilgrims who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations that provide them with mindfulness and peace.”

IndiGo will face increased competition in the growing Indian airline market with the entrance of startup Akasa Air later in July and the revived Jet Airways in September.