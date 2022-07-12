Hawaiian Airlines To Cut Honolulu-Orlando Route

Hawaiian Airlines will drop service between Honolulu (HNL) and Orlando (MCO), severing the lone nonstop air connection between the two popular US resort destinations.

With Hawaiian’s Asia-weighted international network largely grounded during much of the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier added two longer-haul domestic routes from HNL in spring 2021: Austin (AUS) in Texas and MCO.

The HNL-MCO route has been operated 2X-weekly by Hawaiian using an Airbus A330 aircraft for just over a year. At a flight time of around 9 hr. 30 min., the route is one of the world’s longest domestic routes, just about 350 km short of the around 8,000-km Hawaiian routes from Boston (BOS) and New York Kennedy (JFK) to HNL.