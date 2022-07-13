Air Canada, Emirates To Codeshare

Air Canada and Emirates Airline have inked a strategic partnership agreement that will include codesharing.

The airlines said in a joint statement that they intend to begin placing their codes on each other’s flights later in 2022, subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

“Customers will have the ability to book connecting travel between both airlines' networks with the ease of a single ticket, seamless connectivity at the carriers' respective global hubs and baggage transfers to their final destinations,” the carriers said.

Codeshare routes were not revealed. “Further details of the partnership and specific codeshare routes will be announced when finalized and will be subject to regulatory approvals and final documentation,” the airlines said.

Both airlines operate between Dubai (DXB) and Toronto Pearson (YYZ), so codesharing will likely focus on passengers from the two airlines being able to fly to destinations beyond DXB and YYZ, respectively the carriers’ main hubs.

Air Canada is a member of Star Alliance, while Emirates remains independent of a global alliance.

"As we continue pursuing our strategy of expanding our global reach in response to growing opportunities in VFR markets that serve Canada's large multicultural communities, we are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with Emirates, a highly respected flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates with a hub in the vibrant city of Dubai,” Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said. “This strategic agreement will create network synergies, and Air Canada customers will have additional, convenient options when traveling between Canada and the United Arab Emirates as well as destinations beyond Dubai.”

Emirates president Tim Clark added: "This is a significant partnership that will enable our customers access to even more destinations in Canada and the Americas, via our Toronto and US gateways. It also opens up many new route combinations for travelers across Emirates' and Air Canada's extensive networks in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.”

Passengers will also be able to earn reciprocal loyalty program benefits and gain reciprocal airport lounge access.