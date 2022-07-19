Interview With Philippines Department of Tourism’s Head Of Route Development

Buena Carla Zaldivia outlines the tourism rebound in the Philippines.

In this video, the Philippines Department of Tourism’s head of route development Buena Carla Zaldivia discusses how the country's tourism industry is recovering from the pandemic.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, the country's international capacity is back to 1.74 million two-way seats during July 2022, about half of the total capacity available during the same month in 2019.

Filmed live at Routes Asia 2022 in Da Nang, Vietnam.

