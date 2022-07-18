Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C July 18, 2022)

July 18

Delta Air Lines is to operate a New York John F Kennedy (JFK)-Berlin (BER) service during the summer 2023 season. Flights will start on May 25, operating daily using Boeing 767-300 aircraft. The US carrier last served Berlin in October 2019 when it offered flights to Berlin Tegel from JFK. Delta becomes the second carrier to confirm New York-Berlin flights in as many months after startup Norse Atlantic Airways announced in June plans to enter the market from August.

Dusseldorf (DUS) will become the fourth German destination served by Qatar Airways. The airline plans to launch a route from Doha (DOH) starting on Nov. 15. Flights will be daily. “Düsseldorf, the gateway to the Ruhr region, enjoys an enviable reputation as one of the world's most liveable cities,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said. “The city is located close to Belgium and the Netherlands and is known worldwide as an international business and trade center with famous fashion and trade fairs.”

South Korea’s Air Premia has started serving Seoul Incheon (ICN)-Singapore (SIN). Flights will initially be three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with a Monday flight starting from July 25. The route departs ICN at 8.40 p.m. and arrives in SIN at 2 a.m. the following day. The return service leaves at 3.20 a.m. and arrives back in Seoul at 10.40 a.m.

Starting from Nov. 1, Corendon Airlines plans to launch flights to Ras Al Khaimah (RKT). The airline intends to serve the destination seven times per week, offering routes from Frankfurt (FRA), Dusseldorf (DUS) and Munich (MUC). “With holidaymakers increasingly looking for spacious, less congested destinations, suited for families, couples and even solo travelers, Ras Al Khaimah is a natural fit among German travellers, especially in the winter,” Corendon Airlines CEO Yildiray Karaer said.

Mexico’s Viva Aerobus has inaugurated its new route from Mexico City’s Felipe Ángeles International (NLU) to Cancun (CUN). Service on the sector will be offered daily.