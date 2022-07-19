Paris Charles De Gaulle’s Full-Year 2022 Traffic Expectations Rise

Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) revised upwards the level of traffic it expects to handle for the full year, but will still fall short of 2019 levels.

CDG operator Groupe ADP said it now expects the airport’s traffic levels to reach between 72% and 82% of 2019 levels for the full-year 2022, up from prior guidance of CDG handling between 65% and 75% of 2019 traffic levels this year.

The revised guidance was revealed in ADP’s report of CDG traffic in June, for which the airport handled 78.8% of June 2019 traffic levels. But the company noted CDG handled 5.3 million more passengers in June 2022 versus June 2021, moving to 8.1 million passengers handled last month.

Paris Orly (ORY), also managed by ADP, handled 2.7 million passengers in June, up 1.5 million passengers over June 2021. ORY operated at 89.6% of June 2019 traffic levels in June 2022.

Including Orly, the two Paris airports are now expected to handle full-year 2022 combined traffic that reaches between 74% and 84% of 2019 levels, up from prior guidance of between 70% and 80% of 2019 levels.

International passenger traffic at the Paris airports in June was 77% of June 2019 traffic levels. There are contrasts by region: traffic to/from Asia stood at just 33.1% of June 2019 levels at the Paris airports, while monthly traffic to/from North America registered at 81.2% of June 2019 levels.

European traffic, excluding France, stood at 87.1% of June 2019 traffic, while domestic flying to/from the Paris airports registered at 80.3% of June 2019 levels.

Passengers connecting through CDG and ORY in June reached 77.1% of June 2019 connecting traffic levels.