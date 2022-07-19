Turkish, Vietnam Airlines Plan Codeshare Partnership

Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that includes the potential for codeshares on passenger flights between Turkey and Vietnam.

The carriers said the agreement, signed at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK, would “strengthen bilateral cooperation” and promote “economic, cultural and social exchanges.”

“Recovering from the crisis that pandemic brought to aviation sector, we all became aware of the crucial need of cooperation,” Turkish Airlines chief investment and technology officer Levent Konukcu said. “We attach importance to expanding our cooperation with Vietnam Airlines both in passenger and cargo.”

The MoU between Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines and SkyTeam member Vietnam Airlines will explore the potential for codeshares on passenger routes between Istanbul (IST) and Hanoi (HAN) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN). At the current time, Turkish Airlines serves both HAN and SGN from IST twice a week using Boeing 777-300ERs and 787-9s respectively.

In addition, the flag-carriers will launch a codeshare partnership in the field of cargo, which is expected to take effect in 2023.

Vietnam Airlines president and CEO Le Hong Ha said the cooperation with Turkish Airlines was part of efforts to “strengthen global cooperation, expand the route network, recover the economy after the pandemic and seize new development opportunities.”