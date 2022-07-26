Etihad Airways Touts ‘Popular’ Zanzibar Route

Etihad Airways said flights to Zanzibar (ZNZ) in Tanzania, that were set to be dropped in September, will now continue into next year.

The airline started operating between its Abu Dhabi (AUH) base and ZNZ in June, but had planned for the route to be seasonal, with the service ending Sept. 18.

The route has been “extremely popular,” warranting its extension at least through Jan. 14, 2023, according to Etihad senior VP of global sales and cargo Martin Drew.

The airline currently operates the service 3X-weekly with an Airbus A320 aircraft. From Nov. 26, it will add a fourth daily frequency “for the end of year holidays,” Etihad said in a statement.

Drew added that passengers connecting at Eithad’s AUH hub for flights to ZNZ are coming from “across Europe, especially Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France and Italy.”