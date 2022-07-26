Canada Jetlines To Launch First Route In August

Canada Jetlines will operate its first route starting Aug. 15, connecting Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Winnipeg (YWG).

The start-up airline, to be based at YYZ, announced earlier this month that it was close to receiving its air operator’s certificate from Transport Canada. The YYZ-YWG service is the first route the airline has formally revealed.

Canada Jetlines indicated it will also operate a domestic route between YYZ and Moncton (YQM), but a start date for that service has not been given.

The Pearson-Winnipeg route will be operated using an Airbus A320. According to the Aviation Week Fleet Discovery database, the airline currently has a single A320 in its fleet. It aims to operate a fleet of 15 A320s by 2025.

While the airline’s route network will be limited initially, Canada Jetlines has ambitious plans. A company statement promises it will “fly to fantastic leisure destinations” in Canada, the US and a host of Caribbean destinations, including Antigua, the Bahamas, Cuba, St. Lucia and Jamaica.

One potential destination previously mentioned by the airline is Niagara Falls (IAG) in New York.

Canada Jetlines CEO Eddy Doyle said in a statement, “We greatly look forward to our first flight to Winnipeg and intend to offer more travel options to the residents of [the province of] Manitoba soon.”

YWG CEO Nick Hays added: “There’s a strong demand for travel right now, as indicated by the increasing numbers of passengers we’ve welcomed at YWG over the past few months. We look forward to working with Canada Jetlines to provide more options for our community and help stimulate the local tourism industry’s economic recovery.”