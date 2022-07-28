Norse Atlantic Agrees European, US Connectivity Partnerships

Norse Atlantic Airways has launched connectivity partnerships with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines to help feed its low-cost long-haul transatlantic flights.

The Oslo-based airline, which began commercial operations in June, said the virtual interline agreements would provide more than 600 weekly connections. Norse is working with Icelandic technology company Dohop to implement the partnerships.

With easyJet, passengers will now be able to connect from a range of European destinations via London Gatwick (LGW) to New York John F Kennedy (JFK) and via Berlin (BER) to Los Angeles (LAX) and New York JFK.

From Oslo (OSL), Norse Atlantic’s partnership with Norwegian will allow customers to book flights to domestic, Scandinavian and European destinations with connections onto Norse’s services to New York JFK, Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Los Angeles and Orlando (MCO).

The agreement with Spirit will also open up destinations such as Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Nashville (BNA) and Salt Lake City (SLC) via Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.

“These agreements will further boost transatlantic travel which will benefit local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic. The carrier added it was in talks with other airline partners which will join the booking platform soon.

Norse Atlantic operated its first flight on June 14 between Oslo and New York JFK and started serving Fort Lauderdale from Norway’s capital on June 20. Flights between Oslo and Orlando began on July 5 and between Oslo and Los Angeles will start on Aug. 9.

In June, the carrier also announced its intention to operate two routes from Berlin and secured slots at Dublin (DUB) and Dubai (DXB) airports for the winter 2022/23 season. Daily service between Gatwick and New York JFK will begin on Aug. 12.

The agreement with Spirit comes after the US airline terminated a merger deal with Frontier Airlines after it was rejected by Spirit’s shareholders. The move will now pave the way for further merger talks between Spirit and JetBlue Airways.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said in a statement on July 27: “Moving forward, the Spirit board of directors will continue our ongoing discussions with JetBlue as we pursue the best path forward for Spirit and our stockholders.”