Nine UK Routes Among Wizz Air’s Winter Additions

Wizz Air has announced a string of route additions to start during the upcoming northern winter season, including nine new services from its London Luton (LTN) and London Gatwick (LGW) bases in the UK.

Four destinations are being launched from Luton, connecting the airport with Prague (PRG) daily from Oct. 30, followed by a 2X-weekly service to Sharm El Sheikh (SSH) the next day. Flights to Tallinn (TLL) and Hurghada (HRG) begin on Nov. 1, operating 3X-weekly and 2X-weekly respectively. The routes to Prague and Tallinn will fly year-round, while the Egyptian routes will be served during the winter season.

At Gatwick, year-round flights to Agadir (AGA) and Marrakesh (RAK) in Morocco will begin on Oct. 30. Service to the coastal city of Agadir, a new station for Wizz Air, will be 4X-weekly and Marrakesh will be daily.

A 2X-weekly winter season route to Sharm El Sheikh starts Nov. 1, followed by a 3X-weekly year-round route to Verona Villafranca (VRN) on Dec. 13, and a seasonal weekly route to Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) on Dec. 17.

“Despite the challenges the UK aviation industry has faced this summer season, we remain committed to the market and are pleased to be able to offer passengers the chance to discover even more fascinating destinations such as Tallin and Hurghada, and revisit holiday hotspots like Sharm El Sheikh,” Wizz Air UK MD Marion Geoffroy said.

Elsewhere, Wizz Air plans to launch two services to the Portuguese island of Madeira (FNC) from Budapest (BUD) and Warsaw Chopin (WAW). Both will be 2X-weekly from Oct. 30.

“Significantly, there were previously no scheduled flights from Budapest Airport to Madeira, so this is a fantastic addition to the rich variety of destinations offered to our customers,” BUD head of airline development Balázs Bogáts said.

Earlier this week, Wizz Air reported a loss of €285 million ($291 million) for the three months to the end of June 2022, worse than the €109 million loss a year earlier. It flew 12.2 million passengers during the quarter, leading to a revenue surge of more than 300% to €808.8 million.

The Hungarian ULCC ended the quarter with 157 Airbus A320 family aircraft, after receiving eight new A321neos and retiring four older A320ceos.