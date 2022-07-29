Air France Returns To Newark After A Decade Absence

Air France is increasing service to the New York area from December with a return to Newark (EWR) for the first time in more than a decade.

Starting Dec. 12, the airline will serve the US airport daily from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) using a 280-seat Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The route is in addition to the airline’s existing 6X-daily flights between CDG and New York John F Kennedy (JFK) and SkyTeam alliance partner Delta Air Lines’ 2X-daily service.

Newark, located approximately 18 mi. from Manhattan, will be Air France's 18th destination in North America this winter. The carrier last served the airport in March 2012 before opting to focus its attention on JFK.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that the airline currently operates CDG-JFK using a mix of 777-200, 777-300ER and Airbus A350-900 aircraft. It provides 25,288 two-way weekly seats between the destinations and the launch of the Newark route will add a further 3,900 seats between the New York area and CDG.

In addition, Air France resumed flights between Paris Orly (ORY) and JFK in late March, serving the sector once a day. Year-round flights on this line will also continue alongside the CDG-EWR launch.

At the present time, Air France has a 51.5% capacity share of seats in the Paris-New York market, followed by United on 15.2%. Delta has 13.7%, French Bee accounts for 10%, American Airlines has 7.4%, and La Compagnie has 2.1%.

There are almost 57,800 two-way weekly seats operating between Paris and New York during the week commencing July 25, compared with 56,200 at this time in 2019 before the pandemic.

The flight schedule for the route to Newark will see Air France depart CDG at 12.30 p.m., arriving at the New Jersey airport at 3 p.m. the same day. The return departs at 5.05 p.m. and arrives back in the French capital at 6.05 a.m. the following day.