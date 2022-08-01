Cyprus Airways Plans Armenia Route

Cyprus Airways has announced plans to launch a new scheduled route to Yerevan, the capital and largest city of Armenia.

The service from Larnaca (LCA) to Yerevan’s Zvartnots International ({{EVN})) will operate twice a week using Airbus A320 aircraft. Although the airline has not confirmed the start date, it said flights would be seasonal.

In response to some local press reports, Cyprus Airways has also denied that the launch of the route to the former Soviet republic is in partnership with one or more Russia-based airlines. Russian airlines continue to serve Armenia. Cyprus has a sizeable Russian community.

In a statement, the airline stressed that it has no “interline, codeshare or any other form of partnership with Russian carriers ever since the sanctions have been in play in February of this year.”

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the LCA-EVN route is currently served nonstop by Wizz Air, which flies three times per week using a mix of A321 and A321neo aircraft. According to the schedules, the ULCC plans to increase frequencies to 6X-weekly by early September.

Greece’s Aegean Airlines also offers a one-stop option between Larnaca and Yerevan via Athens (ATH).

Cyprus Airways currently operates one A319 and two A320s, flying to nine destinations: Athens, Thessaloniki, Preveza, Skiathos, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion, Tel Aviv, and Beirut. Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the airline served Moscow Domodedovo (DME) from LCA but suspended the route once sanctions against Russia were imposed.