Delta Schedules Routes To Cape Town, Tahiti And Tel Aviv

Delta Air Lines has confirmed plans to begin three new international services, including offering nonstop flights from Atlanta (ATL) to Cape Town (CPT) and Los Angeles (LAX) to Tahiti (PPT) for the first time in its history.

In addition, the SkyTeam member will restore operations between Atlanta and Tel Aviv (TLV), last served in 2011. The addition of this 3X-weekly route brings the total of weekly Delta flights to Tel Aviv to 13 from three US hubs: Atlanta, Boston (BOS) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK).

“Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connect the world,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s SVP of network planning.

Atlanta-Cape Town will be served three times per week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Dec. 17 using Airbus A350-900 aircraft. It becomes the airline’s second route to South Africa alongside its existing Atlanta-Johannesburg (JNB) service, currently operating six times per week but scheduled to become daily at the start of the northern winter 2022/23 season.

Delta had been vying with United Airlines for three of four remaining weekly frequencies allowed under the US-South African air services agreement. However, in July, the US Transportation Department negotiated an additional two frequencies with South Africa, thereby allowing Delta and United to launch 3X-weekly services.

United has already announced it will launch flights between Washington Dulles (IAD) and Cape Town from Nov. 18 using A350-900s.

Delta will open a second new international route on Dec. 17, connecting Los Angeles and Tahiti. Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with Boeing 767-300ERs.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that two carriers already serve LAX-PPT, with Air Tahiti Nui connecting the destinations 12X-weekly and Delta’s SkyTeam partner Air France offering a 5X-weekly service as part of a route to Tahiti from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

“International service is recovering at LAX, and we are excited for the addition of new routes to destinations around the globe, providing our guests more vacation and travel options,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.

The third new service being added to Delta’s network will start on May 10, linking Atlanta and Tel Aviv in Israel. Flights will take place on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays onboard A350-900s. The airline last operated the route between 2006 and 2011.

Yael Golan, Israel Ministry of Tourism consul and director for the south region US, welcomed the planned resumption and said: “It’s truly amazing to have Delta reinstate its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route that originally launched more than 16 years ago. With almost 250,000 visitors arriving in Israel this June alone, we’re already almost back to 2019 numbers.

“With this flight providing an easier travel experience for many Americans, we’re hoping to grow travel from the southern US to new records.”