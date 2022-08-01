Airline In Focus: Eurowings Discover
Routes profiles the latest operations of Eurowings Discover, the Routes World 2022 attendee that launched 12 months ago.
Posted
Since its launch in August 2021, Eurowings’ new subsidiary has continued to grow its network, reaching more than 300,000 total departure seats in both July and August 2022. The carrier primarily focused on long-haul leisure routes from its base in Frankfurt, resulting in an eclectic mix of destinations as diverse as Tanzania, Panama and Canada.