Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Aug. 1, 2022)

Aug. 1

Finnair is returning to Guangzhou (CAN) in China from Sept. 6. Flights will operate once a week from Helsinki (HEL) using Airbus A350 aircraft, flying from Finland’s capital on Tuesdays and from Guangzhou on Thursdays. The airline suspended the route at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. “We are excited to return to Guangzhou and look forward to gradually increasing our offering for the Chinese market,” said Ole Orvér, CCO at Finnair. The oneworld alliance member also flies to Shanghai once a week.

Indian LCC IndiGo has started flights to Bahrain (BAH). The route from Mumbai (BOM) will operate daily with A321s. Bahrain becomes the 25th international destination in the airline’s network and its 99th overall. “The introduction of this new route will further strengthen the historic ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India, making it more convenient for passengers traveling between our countries for business and leisure,” Bahrain Airport Company CCO Ayman Zainal said.

Emirates has restarted flights from Dubai (DXB) to London Stansted (STN). The airline last operated the sector in March 2020. It has resumed operations with EK065 leaving Dubai at 8.50 a.m., arriving at Stansted at 1.30 p.m. on Aug. 1. EK068 will then depart Stansted at 9.10 p.m. and arrive in Dubai at 7.10 a.m. the following day. Operations will initially be 5X-weekly with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, but the carrier said it has “advanced plans to increase capacity” to a daily service. In addition, Emirates has announced that from Oct. 30, its Newcastle (NCL) service will revert to pre-COVID schedule to operate as EK035/036 in the morning, which it said would “improving connectivity and offer customers better travel options.”

Air China is launching a new route to Kazakhstan. According to Nur-Sultan International (NQZ), flights from Chengdu will start on Aug. 7, operating once a week on Sundays using A320s. The flight duration is 5 hr. and 45 min.