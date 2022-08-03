Jetstar Outlines A321LR Route Plans

Jetstar plans to operate its first new-generation Airbus A321LR commercial flights on Aug. 12, initially flying once a day between Melbourne (MEL) and Cairns (CNS).

A second domestic route to be operated by the narrowbody aircraft type will start on Sept. 1, connecting Melbourne and Gold Coast (OOL). The 1,329-km (826-mi.) sector will also be served daily, schedules filed with OAG show.

Plans for the two routes come days after Qantas subsidiary Jetstar received the first of 38 A321LR and A321XLR aircraft it has on order.

“The A321LR burns significantly less fuel than previous generation aircraft, and advanced weather detection technology will enable our pilots to plot smoother and more fuel-efficient flight paths,” Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans said.

“That translates to a saving of one point two million kilograms of fuel annually—a reduction of almost 4,000 tonnes of emissions or the equivalent of removing 1,500 cars from the road each year.

“The aircraft also has a greater flying range than Jetstar’s current A320 fleet, which opens up opportunities to expand our international network across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Delivery of a further eight A321LRs will take place between August 2022 and May 2023, with all 18 aircraft expected to be delivered by mid-2024. A further 20 A321XLR aircraft will arrive between 2024 and 2029.

According to CAPA Fleet Database, in addition to the new A321LR, Jetstar has a fleet of 55 A320s, six A321s and 11 Boeing 787-8s.