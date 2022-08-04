Northern Pacific Airways Applies To Serve Mexico

Alaskan startup Northern Pacific Airways has lodged an application with the US Transportation Department (DOT) to offer scheduled service between the US and Mexico.

The long-haul carrier, which previously set out plans to serve the US-Asia market with a stopover in Alaska, hopes to begin flying routes to destinations in Mexico later this year using Boeing 757 aircraft.

Its application said it intends to “engage in scheduled foreign air transportation of persons, property, and mail to the fullest extent authorized under the US–Mexico Air Transport Agreement.”

Northern Pacific, a sister carrier of Ravn Alaska, has already received approval from the DOT to serve all countries covered by existing US Open Skies agreements.

In its application for this exemption authority, submitted in May, the LCC said it wants to launch scheduled flights from Anchorage (ANC) to South Korea and Japan.

It has proposed flying from New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Francisco to Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Seoul. All flights would operate via Anchorage.

In its latest application, Northern Pacific has not outlined whether it plans to fly point-to-point between destinations in the US and Mexico, or whether it is plotting a more ambitious move to offer Mexico-Asia routes via Alaska.

The airline currently has a fleet of one active and two inactive 757-200s, according to CAPA Fleet Database.