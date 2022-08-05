Iberia, Viva Aerobus Finalize Codeshare Partnership

Iberia and Viva Aerobus have signed a codeshare agreement designed to offer new options for travelers flying between Spain and Mexico.

Spanish carrier Iberia currently offers 19 flights a week between Madrid (MAD) and Mexico City Juárez (MEX) and the new partnership will enable it to market flights to 19 other cities in Mexico served by Viva Aerobus. They include Guadalajara, Cancun, Monterrey and Los Cabos.

Similarly, Viva Aerobus passengers will be able to fly on the ULCC’s domestic network and connect to Iberia’s service to Madrid, as well as destinations beyond the Spanish capital served by the oneworld alliance member.

Customers can now purchase their flight tickets in one single booking for travel from Aug. 30.

“At Iberia, we have always opted for Mexico as one of our strategic markets, both, from the point of view of tourism and business traffic,” said Maria Jesús López Solás, chief commercial, network development and alliances officer at Iberia.

“As demand has grown, we have met this recovery with an increase in capacity very close to the pre-pandemic levels. With 19 flights a week, Mexico City is the city with the highest number of frequencies in the entire American continent.

“Now, thanks to the codeshare agreement with Viva Aerobus, we will be able to offer a better service to our customers and greater capillarity with a wide range of destinations within the country.”

Javier Suárez, chief of alliances at Viva Aerobus, added: “This alliance allows us to connect our network of domestic flights from Mexico City with the busiest nonstop route between Mexico and Europe.”

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that Iberia operates MAD-MEX flights using Airbus A350-900 aircraft, offering 13,224 two-way weekly seats between the destinations. Aeromexico also serves the market 15 times per week with Boeing 787-9s, providing 8,220 weekly seats. At this time three years ago, Iberia operated 20 weekly flights onboard A340-500s, and Aeromexico served the route 18X-weekly with 787-9s.