SKY Express Broadens International Network From Athens

SKY express is launching three new routes as part of its northern winter schedule, opening service to destinations in Italy, Germany and Bulgaria.

Two of the three will begin on Nov. 2, connecting Athens (ATH) with Munich (MUC) and Sofia (SOF). Both routes will be served five times per week, using Airbus A320neos and ATR 72-600s respectively.

A route to Milan Malpensa (MXP) will start the following day and also be offered 5X-weekly using A320neos.

In addition, SKY express said its existing Athens-Rome Fiumicino (FCO) route would increase to daily frequencies, up from the five flights per week currently offered.

The airline previously focused on domestic services, but in October 2020 agreed to lease six Airbus Α320neos so it could launch scheduled international operations.

It now flies to 21 overseas points, including offering five international routes from Athens. From the Greek capital, destinations include Brussels (BRU), London Heathrow (LHR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that SKY express will compete in the ATH-MUC market with Aegean Airlines and Lufthansa, which operate the sector 10X-weekly and 4X-daily at the present time.

Between Athens and Milan, Aegean, easyJet and Wizz Air provide ATH-MXP service 2X-daily, 6X-weekly and 3X-weekly respectively, while Ryanair flies Athens-Milan Bergamo (BGY) daily.

SKY express will also compete directly with Aegean’s daily flights on the Athens-Sofia sector, as well as Bulgaria Air’s 2X-weekly service.