Jazeera Airways Expands Saudi Service

Jazeera Airways is to open a seventh route connecting Kuwait and Saudi Arabia later this month when it begins flying to Buraydah, the capital and largest city of Al-Qassim Region in north-central Saudi Arabia.

The LCC will connect Kuwait City (KWI) with Prince Nayef Bin Abdulaziz International (ELQ) four times per week from Aug. 22. The upcoming service follows the success of the previously launched routes to Hail and Abha in July.

“Demand for flights to Saudi Arabia has really grown and we’re pleased to offer more choice to the Kingdom for Kuwaiti travelers,” Jazeera CEO Rohit Ramachandran said.

“The momentum is expected to continue as events and festivals resume in the Kingdom for the cooler months. There are strong ties between Kuwaiti and Saudi families and we now offer a flight for them to connect rather than take to the highway.”

The airline added it plans to work with the Saudi Tourism Authority to support the marketing of its events calendar in the Kuwait market to attract travelers.

OAG data shows that Jazeera currently operates 18,810 two-way weekly seats between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, giving it a 37.9% capacity share of the market. Kuwait Airways is the second largest carrier with a 35.6% share, followed by Saudia with 14.9%.

Kuwait City-Buraydah was previously operated nonstop by Kuwait Airways but has been unserved for more than two years. Kuwait Airways launched a route between the destinations in November 2019, but suspended flights in July 2020.

Jazeera will serve KWI-ELQ on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing KWI at 10.15 a.m. and arriving in ELQ at 11.30 a.m. The return service leaves at 12.30 p.m. and arrives back in Kuwait at 1.50 p.m.