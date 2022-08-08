Flair Switches LA Flights To LAX, Increases Mexico Service

Canada’s Flair Airlines has announced plans to switch its Los Angeles service from Hollywood-Burbank (BUR) to Los Angeles International (LAX), as well as launching a third route to Cancun (CUN) this winter.

The airline began flying to Burbank—some 20 km (12 mi.) north of Los Angeles—last November, offering routes from Edmonton (YEG) and Vancouver (YVR).

The move to LAX, the city’s main international gateway, will begin from Oct. 31 after the ULCC secured gate space at the airport’s Tom Bradley International Terminal.

“We are confident that our LAX service will resonate well with our customers and are looking forward to growing our capacity in the market starting this winter,” Flair CEO Stephen Jones said.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Flair currently serves BUR three times per week from Vancouver using Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The route from Edmonton last operated in early July.

Flair said it intends to fly to LAX from Edmonton three times per week from Oct. 31 and four times a week from Vancouver from Nov. 1. The carrier will compete directly with WestJet in the YEG-LAX market, and with Air Canada, American Airlines, United Airlines and WestJet on the YVR-LAX sector.

As well as switching its operations in the Los Angeles area, Flair is expanding service to Mexico during the northern winter 2022/23 season.

A 2X-weekly route from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Cancun will start on Nov. 3, becoming the airline’s third to the vacation destination alongside flights from Ottawa (YOW) and Toronto Waterloo (YKF).

Four other carriers will also serve YYZ-CUN this winter—Air Canada, Air Transat, Swoop and WestJet—while Air Transat and Swoop will also offer flights to Cancun from Toronto Hamilton (YHM).

Flair began flying to Mexico in February 2022 with two routes to Cancun and three to Los Cabos (SJD). In May, the airline announced that Puerto Vallarta (PVA) would become its third destination in the country from November, with 2X-weekly routes from YEG and YVR planned.

The carrier has now confirmed that YVR-PVR will be served 4X-weekly, and YVR-SJD will increase from 2X-weekly to 3X-weekly.

“As we continue our growth in the Mexican market, we look forward to increasing frequencies on our routes and adding new destinations,” Jones said.