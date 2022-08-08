Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Aug. 8, 2022)

Aug. 8

Indian carrier Vistara is increasing service to Frankfurt (FRA) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) after inducting its third Boeing 787-9. From Oct. 30, the airline will increase service between Delhi (DEL) and FRA from 3X-weekly to 6X-weekly, while Delhi-Paris will rise from 2X-weekly to 5X-weekly. Vistara CCO Deepak Rajawat said: “Europe has been a key focus market for us since the very beginning, and we are glad that our customers appreciate our offerings on these long-haul routes. We have been wanting to ramp up frequencies on these sectors and we are delighted to be able to finally do that.”

Hong Kong startup Greater Bay Airlines has received a business licence from the Civil Aviation Administration of China to launch five mainland routes. Approval has been given for daily flights from Hong Kong (HKG) to Beijing and Shanghai from Oct. 1, and from HKG to Hangzhou from Feb. 1, 2023. Greater Bay has also received permission to operate Hong Kong-Chengdu from Aug. 1, 2023, and Hong Kong-Wuhan Nov. 1, 2023. There are no limits on frequencies on the last three routes.

South Korea’s Air Premia plans to launch new flights between Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) in Vietnam and Los Angeles (LAX) in the US from September, the carrier has announced. It said it also intends to continue expanding its routes to Germany, the Americas, and Europe next year. Air Premia launched its first international route between Seoul Incheon (ICN) and Singapore (SIN) in July.