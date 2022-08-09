Bamboo Makes Cambodia Debut

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways has added a new country to its expanding international network with the launch of a route to Cambodia.

The airline has opened a connection between Hanoi (HAN) and Siem Reap (REP) using Embraer 190 aircraft. OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that the carrier will compete on the sector with Vietnam Airlines, which is scheduled to resume flights in late October after a suspension of more than two and a half years.

“This first nonstop Hanoi-Siem Reap flight is Bamboo Airways’ next effort in our journey of expanding international presence,” Bamboo deputy CCO Thach Pierre Hoang said.

“We expect our new Vietnam-Cambodia route will fulfil its crucial role as aviation bridge and make a substantial contribution to the development of both countries in all aspects such as tourism, economy and culture.”

Bamboo said that trade between the countries reached $9.54 billion in 2021, up by 79% on the previous 12 months. It added that the figure was $5.44 billion in the first five months of 2022.

“We know passengers will appreciate the extra choice offered by the airline’s new service linking Vietnam’s vibrant capital Hanoi and the wonderful city of Siem Reap,” Cambodia Airports CCO Stephen King said.

“This is a further sign of the rebuilding of tourism after the successful vaccination campaign led by Cambodian authorities and subsequent reopening of the kingdom’s borders.”

Siem Reap International witnessed the return of international flights in December 2021 after a near two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. In the first six months of 2022, the number of Vietnamese tourists to Cambodia reached 143,000 arrivals. Meanwhile, there were 35,900 Cambodian visitors to Vietnam during the same period.

Earlier this month, Bamboo appointed its deputy director general Nguyen Manh Quan as CEO after the incumbent Dang Tat Thang resigned from the top job as well as its chairman. Dang was the airline’s founding chair and also vice-chair of its parent company FLC.