Wizz Air Abu Dhabi To Make Russia Return

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is to restart flights to Moscow for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Moscow Vnukovo (VKO) will resume on Oct. 3, operating daily. Tickets are already on sale.

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is operating a network of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight-time radius of Abu Dhabi, providing ultra-low fares to a variety of diverse destinations,” Wizz Air Abu Dhabi MD Michael Berlouis said in a statement to reporters.

“We support the UAE’s travel and tourism industry by enhancing connectivity both regionally and globally, in line with national regulations and policies.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched a route to Moscow Vnukovo last December, initially providing a 4X-weekly service using Airbus A321neo aircraft. Frequencies increased to daily in February this year before the route was suspended later the same month following the start of the war.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with China and India, abstained in a United Nations Security Council vote in February to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country has a neutral position on the war and has not imposed sanctions.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that four carriers currently provide UAE-Russia service, with Air Arabia serving Sharjah (SHJ)-Moscow Domodedovo (DME) 3X-daily, and Emirates providing a 4X-weekly Dubai (DXB)-St Petersburg Pulkovo (LED) route and flying double-daily between Dubai and Moscow Domodedovo.

Etihad currently offers daily Abu Dhabi-Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) flights, and Flydubai served eight Russian destinations from Dubai. The LCC serves Kazan (KZN) 4X-weekly, Makhachkala (MCX) 3X-weekly, Mineralnye Vody (MRV) 2X-weekly, Moscow Vnukovo up to 6X-daily, Novosibirsk (OVB) 2X-weekly, Samara (KUF) 3X-weekly, Ufa (UFA) 2X-weekly, and Yekaterinburg (SVX) 5X-weekly.