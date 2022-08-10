Startup Arajet Outlines Launch Network

Dominican Republic-based startup Arajet has outlined plans to establish a route network of 20 destinations connecting 12 countries during its first three months of operations.

The ULCC’s booking system shows that the first commercial flight will take off on Sept. 15, linking Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International (SDQ) and Barranquilla (BAQ) in Colombia. Service will be 3X-weekly.

A further 12 routes will be opened from SDQ during the next three weeks and Arajet hopes to be offering 20 routes before the end of the year. The carrier will start operations with five new Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Arajet CEO Victor Pacheco said the airline’s launch marks the rebirth of Dominican aviation, projecting that the airline will be transporting more than seven million passengers per year by around 2027.

“This is the first step in the process to build the first strategic connecting hub in the Caribbean that will foster the Americas connectivity at the lowest fares,” he said. “Additionally, starting in September we are kicking-off our mission to convert Las Américas International Airport into a premier Latin-American air hub.”

Reservations are now open for flights from SDQ to Aruba (AUA), Cali (CLO), Cancun (CUN), Cartagena (CTG), Curacao (CUR), Guatemala City (GUA), Lima (LIM), Mexico City Santa Lucia (NLU), Monterrey (MTY), St. Maarten (SXM), San Jose (SJO) and San Salvador (SAL).

In addition, Arajet said it plans to serve Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador, Toronto and Montreal in Canada, Medellin and Bogota in Colombia, and Kingston in Jamaica. It also hopes to add flights to the US.