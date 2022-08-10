Breeze Airways To Open Rhode Island Base

US carrier Breeze Airways is to expand its presence at Rhode Island T. F. Green International (PVD) with the opening of a base and a pledge to be flying more than 20 routes over the next five years.

The airline, which began serving PVD in July 2021, currently flies to five destinations nonstop from the Providence airport, offering 17 departures per week. The new base will open in 2023 and Breeze expects to be operating at least 20 routes and 44 weekly departures by 2027.

The LCC said up to eight Airbus A220 aircraft will be based at the airport.

“Since launching here a year ago, the community, the airport and the state of Rhode Island have fully embraced Breeze—making it one of our fastest growing cities,” said Tom Doxey, president of Breeze.

At the present time, the carrier offers five flights per week to PVD from Charleston (CHS) in South Carolina, as well as four flights per week from both Norfolk (ORF), Virginia, and Pittsburgh International (PIT).

A 2X-weekly service is provided from Jacksonville (JAX), Florida, and Richmond (RIC), Virginia. In addition, the airline will begin flying nonstop to Savannah (SAV), Georgia, and Los Angeles (LAX) next year, as well as returning seasonal service to Columbus (CMH), Ohio.

Speaking about the new base, Rhode Island Airport Corporation president and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad said: “The benefits of this wonderful news go well beyond the airport, and will help create new jobs and new revenues throughout Rhode Island to help grow our local economy for years to come.”

Breeze began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the US. OAG data shows the airline now serves 28 points, including flying to San Francisco (SFO) and Tampa (TPA).

Breeze is one of 10 carriers to provide scheduled service from PVD and is currently the seventh largest by weekly departure seats with a 4.4% capacity share. Southwest Airlines is the largest with 33% of the market, followed by American Airlines on 25.1% and Delta Air Lines on 16.6%.