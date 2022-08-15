Airline In Focus: Saudia

Established in 1945, Saudia is the national airline of Saudi Arabia and is wholly owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline operates a network of domestic and regional services within Saudi Arabia and the Middle East as well as Asia, Europe and North America from its main base at Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Previously named Saudi Arabian Airlines, the carrier formally joined the SkyTeam alliance on 29 May, 2012, becoming the alliance's 16th global member and first member from the Middle East. Saudi Arabian also used the occasion to re-brand, adopting its old name of "Saudia."

Saudia has its own cargo division, Saudia Cargo, which services over 20 destinations with a dedicated cargo fleet. The carrier will be joining leading airlines from across the globe at Routes World 2022

All data is accurate to 8 August 2022 and was provided by OAG Schedules analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

