Oman Air Lays Plans To Shuttle Soccer Fans

Oman Air is joining other Gulf airlines in creating a shuttle service for soccer fans hoping to visit Qatar for this winter’s FIFA soccer World Cup.

The Omani flag-carrier will operate 48 “Match Day Shuttle” flights between Muscat and Doha starting Nov. 21 to Dec. 3, operating Boeing 787s.

The shuttle services, which have also been announced by several UAE airlines, are necessary because of limited hotel accommodation in Qatar. This will require many fans to book rooms in neighboring Gulf states, then fly into Qatar on the matchdays of their national teams.

The Omani flag-carrier is advising passengers on the special flights to arrive in Doha at least four hours before the start of a match. Additionally, all passengers must register for a fan ID card, known as Hayya, prior to their flight, as this will be required for travel on all Match Day Shuttle flights and for entry into Qatar.

The service is intended to seamlessly connect fans to Qatar so that they can attend their respective matches. A no-check-in baggage policy will also be in force to allow passengers to fly in and out of Doha as swiftly as possible.