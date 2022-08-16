Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Aug. 15, 2022)

Aug. 16

Air India is opening a new nonstop domestic route between Ahmedabad (AMD) and Pune (PNQ) with effect from Aug. 20. Flights will be daily. “We are excited to launch flight between Ahmedabad and Pune, which are key growth centres in Gujarat and Maharashtra, respectively,” Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said. “This new addition is set to improve Air India’s domestic connectivity and empower our customers with more travel options. We look forward to further augmenting our domestic connectivity and introducing new routes over the coming months as more aircraft return to service.”

Seaplane operator Tailwind Air is launching a new route between New York and the US capital Washington. Flights connecting Manhattan’s Skyport Marina (NYS) and Washington's College Park Airport (CGS) will start on Sept. 13 and be operated using Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft. Flights will take about 80-90 min. and operate six days a week up to twice daily. “This new DC service complements our existing ground-breaking service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor as well as our numerous summer destinations in the Hamptons and Provincetown,” said Alan Ram, CEO and cofounder of Tailwind Air.

South Africa’s Airlink has launched a new route between Johannesburg ({{JNB)}} and Victoria Falls (VFA) in Zimbabwe. The carrier will operate the service daily using an Embraer E190 configured to carry 98 passengers. The new service marks Airlink’s second route to Victoria Falls; it also operates to VFA from Cape Town (CPT).

Aug. 15

Oman Air has increased daily flight frequencies on its domestic Muscat (MCT)-Salalah (SLL) route to reach up to 30 flights per day. The airline said the additional flights on the sector reflect Salalah’s reputation as a top tourist destination during Khareef (monsoon) season. From Aug. 14, the carrier is offering 20 flights per day on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 28 per day on Thursday and Saturday. From Aug. 21, the frequencies will increase to 22X-daily and 30X-daily respectively. In addition, Oman Air has increased frequencies between Muscat and Trabzon (TZX) from 3X-weekly to 5X-weekly, and Istanbul (IST) from 7X-weekly to 8X-weekly.

Malaysia Airlines has operated its inaugural direct flight between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Tokyo Haneda (HND). The 2X-weekly service will be operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft, equipped with 290 seats, including 27 seats in business class. The new service will support the airline’s current Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo Narita (NRT) operations.

Norse Atlantic Airways has operated its flight between London Gatwick (LGW) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK). Additionally, the airline has launched flights between London Gatwick and Oslo (OSL), allowing customers to purchase tickets as part of a continuous service between Oslo and New York via London. LGW-JFK flights will be daily using Boeing 787s.

Ryanair is adding flights from Nuremberg (NUE) to Seville (SVQ) in Spain for the first time. Flights will operate twice a week from Oct. 30. In addition, the ULCC will continue to serve Alicante (ALC), Málaga (AGP) and Valencia (VLC) during the winter 2022/23 season. The three routes were previously summer-only services.