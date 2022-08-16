Korean Air Buoyed By European Recovery

Korean Air has confirmed plans to resume flights to Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Barcelona (BCN) from September after the routes were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The airline has been steadily restoring its European network and has also restarted routes from Seoul Incheon (ICN) to Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Vienna (VIE) earlier this month.

Flights to Rome will be reinstated on Sept. 1, and will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. A 3X-weekly route to Barcelona will also resume on Sept. 2, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“The European market is recovering faster than expected, and we are seeing a strong comeback in travel demand,” said Jumin Kim, Korean Air general manager and director of the airline’s Western Europe regional office.

“We have recently resumed our Milan and Vienna routes and increased capacity on other routes. We will continue to closely monitor market trends and reinstate our remaining network accordingly as we work towards full recovery.”

Flights to Rome will depart Incheon at 1.00 p.m. and arriving in Italy’s capital at 7.30 p.m. The return leg departs at 9.25 p.m. and arrives back in Seoul at 3.40 p.m. the following day.

Barcelona flights depart Incheon at 11.40 a.m. and arrive in the Spanish city at 7 p.m. The return service takes off at 9 p.m. and arrives in ICN at 4.05 p.m. the next day.

Korean Air currently served six European destinations, flying daily to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), 5X-weekly to Amsterdam (AMS), Frankfurt (FRA) and London Heathrow (LHR), and 3X-weekly to Milan and Vienna.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the SkyTeam alliance member currently offers 15,554 two-way weekly seats between Seoul and destinations in Europe. This compares with 48,658 seats at this time in 2019.