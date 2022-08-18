Norse Plans Third US Route From New Berlin Base

Norse Atlantic Airways has started operations from its new base in Berlin, connecting the German capital to New York and Los Angeles.

The long-haul low-cost carrier, which began operations in June, inaugurated flights between Berlin (BER) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK) on Aug. 17 and will launch a route to Los Angeles (LAX) on Aug. 19. Service is daily to JFK and 3X-weekly to LAX, both using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. However, flights to JFK will reduce to 3X-weekly during the winter season.

In addition, Norse has unveiled plans to connect Berlin with Fort Lauderdale (FLL) from Dec. 7. Frequencies will be three times per week.

“With the addition of our Fort Lauderdale route commencing in December, we will be the largest long-haul carrier operating out of Berlin,” Norse CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said. “Our affordable fares will boost transatlantic travel between Europe and the US benefiting local economies on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Norse started commercial flights between Oslo (OSL) and JFK in June, and now offers four nonstop transatlantic routes from Norway’s capital. In addition, the airline launched flights from London Gatwick (LGW) to JFK earlier this month.

Norse is only the second carrier to offer nonstop flights between Berlin and the US alongside United Airlines. The US carrier began serving BER from Newark (EWR) in March.

However, United also plans to begin a route from Washington Dulles (IAD) in May 2023, while Delta Air Lines is scheduled to launch its delayed service to BER from JFK the following month.