Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Aug. 22, 2022)

Aug. 23

Eurowings has announced plans to increase service on popular business routes from September. From Dusseldorf (DUS) 10,000 additional seats will be on offer to Berlin (BER), Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Zurich (ZRH). OAG data shows that service to BER will increase from the current 51 flights per week to 99X-weekly, MXP will grow from 12X to 18X-weekly, and ZRH will expand from 11X to 18X-weekly. From Cologne/Bonn (CGN), Eurowings also plans to increase BER flights to 6X-daily, while Hamburg (HAM)-Amsterdam (AMS) will rise from 5X to 11X-weekly and HAM-MXP will grow from 5X to 8X-weekly. From Stuttgart (STR), flights to Budapest (BUD), Hamburg and Milan Malpensa will increase, with BUD being served up to 11X-weekly, HAM 34X-weekly and MXP 9X-weekly. Finally, from Berlin, the LCC’s route to Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) has been increased from 6X to 18X-weekly.

AirAsia has signed an agreement with Penang Global Tourism (PGT) to increase service to and from Malaysia's Penang International (PEN). As a group, the LCC operates 184 flights weekly via 13 routes to Penang and said further developments will be announced in line with growing demand. “Since the gradual resumption of our services to/from Penang, we have flown over 584,000 guests into the state including more than 87,000 international guests since the border reopening in April,” said Riad Asmat, CEO of AirAsia Malaysia. “As we look to further increase the connectivity to Penang, we trust that our weekly flight frequency as a group will present significant tourism opportunities especially to local industry players.”

Vistara is increasing frequencies between Mumbai (BOM) and Jeddah (JED). From October, the route will rise from three flights per week to 6X-weekly.

Aug. 22

From Nov. 15, Etihad Airways will add four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK), providing a total of 11 weekly nonstop services to the US city. The new flights will be operated with a Boeing 787s, while existing daily services will continue on Airbus A350 aircraft, which has been deployed on the New York route since June. “Our New York service continues to perform strongly, and having already experienced record passenger demand this summer, Etihad is excited to be investing further in this market by building on frequency levels ahead of the peak winter travel period,” VP network planning and alliances Alex Featherstone said.

Emirates will operate a third daily service to London Gatwick (LGW) over the Oct. 15-29 period. The additional frequency will meet high demand for travel during the school mid-term break. Flights will be onboard 777 aircraft. Emirates currently offers customers nine daily flights to London, including a double daily A380 service to Gatwick, six daily flights to Heathrow (LHR) and a daily service to Stansted (STN).

China’s Hainan Airlines is resuming its Beijing Capital (PEK)-Manchester (MAN) service on Aug. 22. The route becomes the first between the north of England and China since the start of the pandemic. Flights will be weekly on Mondays using A330s, operating nonstop from Beijing to Manchester. However, the return service will operate via Dalian (DLC), where passengers quarantine for seven days, in line with Chinese regulations. Earlier this month, the UK and Chinese governments agreed Manchester-China was one of the air corridors that could resume after a 2.5-year hiatus. Pre-pandemic, there were around 100,000 people a year who travelled between Manchester and Beijing from the airport’s catchment area. Economic impact studies showed the route led to a 38% increase in Chinese visitors to the north of England.

Cyprus Airways is increasing frequencies between Larnaca (LCA) and Yerevan (EVN) in Armenia. The recently launched route will become 3X-weekly from Sept. 13. “As we continue to grow the connectivity between Cyprus and key near-by destinations, we are assisting our island socioeconomically and culturally, whilst boosting tourism demand,” CEO Paul Sies said.

American Airlines plans to resume operations between Miami (MIA) and Managua (MGA) with daily flights from Nov. 30. The airline will become the first US carrier to resume nonstop service to Nicaragua since the COVID-19 outbreak. It last served the destinations in March 2020.

TAAG Angola Airlines is increasing frequencies on three international routes from Luanda (LAD). From Oct. 2, service to Maputo (MPM) in Mozambique will become 4X-weekly, up from 3X-weekly currently, operated by 737-700 aircraft. On the same day, flights to Windhoek (WDH) in Namibia will increase from 3X to 4X-weekly. The additional frequency will be operated using Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. From Nov. 5, service to São Paulo/Guarulhos (GRU) will also rise from 3X to 4X-weekly onboard 777-300s.