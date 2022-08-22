Cebu Pacific Continues International Network Rebuild

Cebu Pacific is adding more frequencies and destinations to its international network in response to strong demand and the gradual easing of travel rules across many countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Philippine airline is currently operating about 44% of its pre-pandemic international capacity. Now it is planning to bolster the number of seats on offer over the coming weeks from its hubs in Manila (MNL) and Cebu (CEB).

“It is exciting and encouraging to see more Filipinos traveling confidently in and out the Philippines, that is why we make sure we consistently provide convenient and affordable flight options,” Cebu Pacific CCO Xander Lao said.

From Aug. 29, the LCC will fly daily from Manila to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) in Thailand, up from 5X-weekly at the present time, and by September will increase Manila-Denpasar-Bali (DPS) from three to five flights per week.

Service from Manila to Brunei (BWN) will also restart from Sept. 1, operating twice a week. The carrier suspended regular flights between the destinations in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

Fully vaccinated Filipinos flying to these three destinations are only required to present their proof of complete vaccination as Thailand and Indonesia have already eased its restrictions to allow tourists to enter.

In addition, Cebu Pacific intends to increase its flights from Cebu to Seoul Incheon (ICN) from 2X-weekly to daily by Sept. 9. On Sept. 23, frequencies from Manila to Nagoya Chubu Centrair (NGO) in Japan will also rise from 5X-weekly to daily.

By Oct. 1, the airline’s Bali flights will also increase to a daily service, while service to Hanoi (HAN) and Taipei (TPE) from Manila will both have one additional flight per week, taking the routes to 4X-weekly and 3X-weekly respectively.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser for the week commencing Aug. 22, Cebu Pacific is flying from Manila to 16 international destinations and from Cebu to two. The LCC’s overall international capacity this week is 62,475 seats, compared with about 142,700 at this time in 2019.

Earlier this month, the carrier reported a 337% increase in revenues to P13.97 billion ($249 million) during the second quarter of 2022, compared with the same period a year earlier. Losses narrowed to P1.9 billion, from P6.5 billion last year.

“Amidst the risks posed by expensive jet fuel, peso depreciation and interest rate hikes, CEB remains cautiously optimistic that we can turn the tide soon as domestic demand looks robust and international borders continue to reopen,” CFO Mark Cezar said.