Airline In Focus: Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the flag carrier of Malaysia and serves over 100 destinations across six continents from its main base at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL). The airline maintains a strong presence within East and Southeast Asia, and on the Kangaroo Route between Australia and the UK. Its narrowbody fleet comprises solely of Boeing aircraft, and its widebody fleet comprises both Boeing and Airbus aircraft. MAB Kargo is the cargo division of Malaysia Airlines that operates scheduled and charter air cargo services. The carrier is part of the transportation services division of Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd.

Malaysia Airlines launched Hajj and Umrah operations under Amal, a separate charter brand, in October 2018, utilizing A380 aircraft supplemented by A330s. The carrier will be joining leading airlines from across the globe at Routes World 2022

All data is accurate to 24 August 2022 and was provided by OAG Schedules analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

