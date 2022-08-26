Route Analysis: Manaus-Miami

GOL Linhas Aéreas plans to launch a new route to Miami (MIA) in December with the addition of flights from Manaus (MAO), the capital of the vast state of Amazonas on the banks of the Negro River in northwestern Brazil.

Nonstop service between the destinations will start on Dec. 17, operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays using Boeing 737-8 aircraft with capacity for 176 passengers. The flight time will be around 5 hr. 55 min.

The route will become GOL’s third to Miami in addition to its existing daily service from Brasilia (BSB) and flights from Fortaleza (FOR), which are scheduled to resume on Dec. 3 operating weekly. The airline last served FOR-MIA in January 2020. In addition, GOL serves Orlando (MCO) in the state of Florida, operating daily from Brasilia.

The market between Manaus and Miami was served pre-pandemic by American Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group, flying up to 1X-daily and 1X-weekly respectively. Although GOL’s partner American resumed flights between January and April 2021, the destinations have remained unserved nonstop since then.

American bought a minority stake in GOL in September 2021 as part of a deal that saw GOL become American’s sole codeshare partner in Brazil and American become GOL’s sole codeshare partner in the US. The alliance means that GOL passengers traveling to Miami will therefore be able to connect to destinations on American’s vast network beyond the Florida airport.

According to Sabre Market Intelligence data, O&D traffic between Manaus and Florida totaled about 48,700 two-way passengers in 2019, up from 41,000 during the previous 12 months. Around 27% of passengers traveled indirectly.

MAO-MIA