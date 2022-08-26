Transavia France Expands North Africa Network

Transavia France is opening eight new routes to destinations in North Africa in response to “high demand” for travel.

The Air France subsidiary said the France-Algeria market has performed strongly during the summer, giving it the confidence to enhance its flight schedule over the coming months.

During July and August, the carrier has transported more than 100,000 passengers between the two countries with a load factor of 93%. Routes to Algiers (ALG) from Nantes (NTE) and Paris Orly (ORY) are among the top performers.

“Since the authorizations issued by the Algerian authorities, we have significantly reinforced our flight program to Algeria in order to meet the high demand,” said Nicolas Hénin, deputy general manager sales and marketing for Transavia France.

During the fall and winter months, Transavia will operate 14 routes between France and Algeria, five of which are new. In total it will offer 86 weekly flights.

From Paris Orly, a route to Setif (QSF) will begin on Sept. 14 operating four times a week, while a new service to Bejaia (BJA) starts on Oct. 1. The latter sector will initially receive three flights per week, rising to daily from the start of the winter 2022/23 season.

The LCC will also continue to fly from Paris Orly to Algiers up to 4X-daily; Constantine (CZL) up to 5X-weekly; Oran (ORN) up to 2X-daily; and Tlemcen (TLM) up to 4X-weekly.

OAG Schedules Data shows Transavia will face competition on both new routes, with Air Algerie serving Paris Orly from Bejaia daily, and ASL Airlines France providing a 3X-weekly Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)-Bejaia route. Air Algerie is also scheduled to fly Paris Orly-Setif 4X-weekly this winter.

From Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS), Transavia is doubling the number of destinations in Algeria served to four. Alongside flights to Algiers and Oran, flights to Constantine started on Aug. 11 and a Bejaia service will begin on Nov. 1. Frequencies on each will be up to 2X-weekly.

Nantes-Atlantique (NTE) will receive one new route—a 2X-weekly Oran service starting on Oct. 12

Elsewhere, three new North Africa routes are being launched from Marseille (MRS) by Transavia. Flights to the Moroccan cities of Casablanca (CMN) and Marrakech (RAK) begin on Oct. 30 and on Nov. 2 respectively, each operating up to 2X-weekly. A 1X-weekly service to Djerba (DJE) in Tunisia starts on Nov. 6.

OAG data shows that Royal Air Maroc and Ryanair currently serve the Marseille-Marrakech market, and Royal Air Maroc operates Marseille-Casablanca flights. Nouvelair and Tunisair will compete with Transavia on Marseille-Djerba.