Frontier Airlines Adds 10 New Routes From Phoenix

US ULCC Frontier Airlines plans to launch 10 new routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX), including one route on which rival ULCC Spirit Airlines is also starting service.

Frontier will begin service between PHX and Kansas City (MCI) from Jan. 12, 2023. From Feb. 19, 3X-weekly service on the route will kick in. Before then flights will be less frequent.

Spirit, for which Frontier made a failed bid to acquire, will start PHX-MCI service from Nov. 7. The airline will fly the route daily on a seasonal basis. Spirit spurned Frontier’s bid and instead reached a merger agreement with JetBlue Airways.

Spirit, based in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida, already serves Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX) and Orlando (MCO) from MCI with daily frequencies, and will boost MCI-LAS flights to 2X-daily from Sept. 7.

Denver (DEN)-based Frontier, meanwhile, will grow the roster of destinations it serves from PHX from 12 to 22.

“This major expansion of service from PHX solidifies Frontier’s place as one of Phoenix’s largest airlines,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to offer these new routes serving some of the most popular destinations in America. Our commitment to future growth at PHX is strong as we prepare to open our new crew base in November and introduce this expanded array of convenient, affordable flight options for Phoenix-area consumers.”

American Airlines operates a hub at PHX and Southwest Airlines also has a large presence; Frontier is the third largest carrier at the airport.

From Nov. 5, Frontier will launch daily service from PHX to FLL, Orange County (SNA) in southern California and Philadelphia (PHL).

From Nov. 6, Frontier will start service between PHX and Portland (PDX) in Oregon. Like the Kansas City route, PDX service will eventually move to 3X-weekly from Feb. 19, but will be offered with less frequency before then.

Daily flights between PHX and Baltimore (BWI) will commence from Nov. 17. In addition to the MCI service launching Jan. 12, 2023, Frontier on the same day will start 3X-weekly service between PHX and Nashville (BNA) in Tennessee. Again, the 3X-weekly frequency will start from Feb. 19, with less frequency before then.

From Jan. 13, Frontier will add Indianapolis (IND, Seattle (SEA) and Minneapolis (MSP) to its PHX route roster. The IND service will be 2X-weekly, while the SEA and MSP routes will be operated 4X-weekly from Feb. 19, with less frequent service on the two routes from Jan. 13 to Feb. 19.

Frontier is an all-Airbus A320 family operator.