Bahamasair Applies To Serve More US Destinations

Bahamasair has applied to the US Transportation Department (DOT) for permission to expand the number of destinations it is able to serve in the US.

At the present time, the airline has a foreign air carrier permit to fly from the Bahamas to 15 points in the North American country. However, it is now seeking an exemption authorizing it to engage in scheduled flights “to the fullest extent” of the US-Bahamas air transport agreement.

This includes providing scheduled service from points behind the Bahamas via the Bahamas, between the Bahamas and the US, as well as to points in third countries beyond the US.

“These services will enhance travel options for the public traveling between the Bahamas and the US,” the airline’s application said. It added that exemption authority would provide the carrier with “greater flexibility to introduce new services.”

Under Bahamasair’s existing permit, it is able to fly passengers, cargo and mail between the Bahamas and Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Houston and Dallas, Texas; Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida; Newark, New Jersey; New Orleans, Louisiana; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, the airline currently offers six nonstop routes to the US during the week commencing Aug. 22. Nassau (NAS) is connected to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 18X-weekly, Miami (MIA) 14X-weekly and Orlando 11X-weekly.

The airline also serves Freeport (FPO)-Fort Lauderdale daily; Marsh Harbour (MHH)-West Palm Beach (PBI) 5X-weekly; and Freeport-Orlando 2X-weekly.

Ahead of securing DOT approval to expand the number of destinations it can serve, Bahamasair has already outlined its intention to start a new route to Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in November. Flights from Freeport will be twice a week from Nov. 17 using 138-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

Bahamasair will become RDU’s 14th airline and Freeport will be its seventh international destination.