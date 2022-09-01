Swoop To Enter Cuban Market

Varadero, a popular beach resort on Cuba’s narrow Hicacos Peninsula, will become Swoop’s first destination in the country from early 2023.

The Canadian airline will connect Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with Varadero’s Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport (VRA), starting on Jan. 11, 2023. The nonstop route will operate seasonally with three round trips per week.

“Cuba tops the list for Ontarians seeking an affordable beach getaway,” said Tia McGrath, leader, distribution and sales at Swoop.

The latest schedules provided by OAG show that Varadero is already served from Toronto Pearson by Swoop’s...