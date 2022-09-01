Swoop To Enter Cuban Market

The ULCC plans to add a new warm weather vacation destination to its network from January.

Credit: Joe Pries

By David Casey

Varadero, a popular beach resort on Cuba’s narrow Hicacos Peninsula, will become Swoop’s first destination in the country from early 2023.

The Canadian airline will connect Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with Varadero’s Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport (VRA), starting on Jan. 11, 2023. The nonstop route will operate seasonally with three round trips per week.

“Cuba tops the list for Ontarians seeking an affordable beach getaway,” said Tia McGrath, leader, distribution and sales at Swoop.

The latest schedules provided by OAG show that Varadero is already served from Toronto Pearson by Swoop’s...

