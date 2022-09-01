Avelo Airlines Adds Binghamton To Network With Florida Flights

US startup Avelo Airlines will add a new point to its route map in November, connecting Binghamton (BGM) in New York from two of its existing Florida destinations.

From Nov. 16, Avelo will launch flights to BGM from both Fort Myers (RSW) and Orlando (MCO) in Florida. The routes will each be operated 2X-weekly, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

BGM will become the first airport in New York state served by Avelo, which will have no competition on either of the Florida routes. US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) noted in a statement that BGM will receive $5.1 million over the next five years via the infrastructure legislation passed by Congress last year, which he said helped convince Avelo to serve the airport and will enable BGM to grow its facilities to attract more air service.

The Avelo routes, to be operated with Boeing 737 aircraft, add a second and third destination to BGM’s route map. The airport is currently served only by 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 flights to Detroit (DTW), operated by Delta Air Lines regional subsidiary Endeavor Air.

Binghamton will be the 31st destination served by Avelo, which has steadily built its network following its April 2021 launch.

BGM is the fourth new route from Fort Myers announced recently by the airline. Currently served by Avelo from Tweed New Haven (HVN) in Connecticut, RSW will see the airline also add service in November to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (AZO) and Lansing (LAN) in Michigan as well as Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in North Carolina.

Avelo opened a base at MCO in June.