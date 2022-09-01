Delta Air Lines Cuts JFK-Lagos Route

Delta Air Lines will suspend service between New York Kennedy (JFK) and Lagos (LOS) in Nigeria, dropping a route it restarted in June.

The route will close from Oct. 4. Delta had operated the service 3X-weekly using a Boeing 767-300ER.

The Atlanta (ATL)-based SkyTeam carrier originally launched the JFK-Lagos route, with a flying time of 11 hr., in 2018, but cut the service in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The route was restarted in June 2022.

A Delta spokesperson emphasized to Routes that the carrier is maintaining daily service between ATL and LOS. “Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment,” the spokesperson said. “The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers connections to New York and other cities across the United States. Customers impacted by our suspended New York JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta-operated flights or service operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigerian market.”

Aside from Delta’s ATL-LOS service, Lagos will stay connected to the US via a United Airlines route from Washington Dulles (IAD). That service, operated 3X-weekly with a Boeing 787, started in November 2021.