Tropic Air Belize Adds Service To San Pedro Sula

Tropic Air Belize will launch flights to a second point in Honduras, connecting Belize City (BZE) with San Pedro Sula (SAP).

The service to the city in northwest Honduras will be operated 2X-weekly from Nov. 15 using a 14-seat Cessna Caravan aircraft. Tropic Air is currently serving Roatan (RTB), an island off the coast of Honduras that is part of the country’s territory.

“We are continuously seeking new and innovative routes that promote tourism, business, travel and cargo within our region,” Tropic Air CEO Steve Schulte said in a statement. “This flight also improves Belize’s connectivity to Latin markets and gives those visitors yet another convenient way to get to Belize.”

The new service follows Tropic Air in June boosting frequencies between BZE and San Salvador (SAL) in El Salvador from 3X-weekly to 4X-weekly. The carrier started operating the BZE-SAL route in February.

Schulte has previously said frequencies on the BZE-SAL route, operated with a 19-seat Beech 1900D, will eventually rise to daily.

“When we inaugurated our San Salvador service, we promised to continue to evaluate important regional destinations with an eye to growing our international network,” Tropic Air president John Greif said when announcing the BZE-SAP service. “We feel the time is right to add San Pedro Sula.”