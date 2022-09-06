50 New Routes Starting In September 2022

Routes selects 50 new air services set to start around the world in September, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

Air New Zealand’s route between Auckland (AKL) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK) is among the new flights being launched by carriers this month.

The US service will be operated 3X-weekly with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft and becomes one of the farthest nonstop routes in the world at 14,209 km (7,672 nm). New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be among the first passengers on the inaugural service on Sept. 17 as she heads to New York for the UN General Assembly.

The Star Alliance member had been scheduled to launch service between AKL and New York Newark (EWR) in October 2020, but the route was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On AKL-JFK, Air New Zealand will go head-to-head with Qantas, which last month announced plans to serve Sydney (SYD)-JFK via AKL. The carrier will use Auckland as a connecting point instead of Los Angeles (LAX).

Other eye-catching routes launching in September include Wizz Air’s first flights to Saudi Arabia. The Hungarian carrier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi government in May to explore opportunities to increase air connectivity in the Middle East country.

From Sept. 28, Wizz will launch 2X-weekly service between Dammam (DMM) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO), where it has four Airbus A321 aircraft based. From Sept. 30, the ULCC will open service between DMM and Vienna (VIE). Further Saudi routes are in the pipeline for later in the year.

Elsewhere, Ethiopian Airlines has resurrected plans to launch flights to Jordan’s capital Amman, increasing the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Middle East to nine.

The Star Alliance member originally intended to open a route to Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in July 2019, but the start was initially delayed until October before being scrapped altogether.

However, a 3X-weekly service between the airline’s Addis Ababa (ADD) hub and Amman will now commence on Sept. 19, operating three times per week onboard Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Other new routes launching in September include JetBlue’s first flights between Boston (BOS) and London Heathrow (LHR)—following on from the BOS-London Gatwick (LGW) debut last month—and Breeze Airway’s expansion from Routes World 2022 host Las Vegas (LAS).

Breeze intends to launch five new routes from LAS during September, connecting the Nevada city with Charleston (CHS), Hartford Bradley (BDL), Huntsville (HSV), Jacksonville (JAX) and Norfolk (ORF). Service to Akron/Canton (CAK) and Provo (PVU) will also begin in October.