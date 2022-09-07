ITA Adds India and Japan Routes

ITA Airways has revealed plans to further grow its intercontinental network with the addition of new routes to India and Japan.

The airline announced in June its intention to make Malé (MLE), the capital of the Maldives, its first destination in Asia from December. Now, the carrier has confirmed Delhi and Tokyo will also join its network.

Flights from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) will begin on Oct. 30, operating three times per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Service from Rome to Delhi (DEL) will also receive three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from Dec. 3.

Both routes will use Airbus A330 aircraft, featuring 20 business class seats and 236 in economy.

In a statement, ITA said the services would strengthen passenger flows between Europe and Asia, as well as increasing the number of international destinations that are attractive to both business and leisure customers.

ITA’s predecessor Alitalia previously offered daily service both Delhi and Tokyo from Rome prior to the pandemic, although the carrier flew to Tokyo Narita (NRT) rather than Haneda.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that ITA will become the sole carrier to provide nonstop Rome-Delhi and Rome-Tokyo service once the routes launch. Air India last connected Rome-Delhi in April 2021.

There are currently no nonstop flights operating between Italy and Japan, while Neos operates the sole Italy-India route, flying between Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Amritsar (ATQ) once a week.