Wizz Air To Launch Three New Routes From Bucharest

LCC Wizz Air will add five aircraft to its Bucharest (OTP)) base and launch three new routes from the Romanian capital.

Wizz’s OTP base expansion will start with a new Airbus A321 arriving in October. Eventually the carrier will have a total of 17 A320 family aircraft based at the airport. Three new routes from OPT will commence from Dec. 2: Athens (ATH), Larnaca (LCA) in Cyprus, and Prague (PRG). The OPT-ATH and OPT-LCA routes will be operated 4X-weekly, while the OTP-PRG route will be flown 2X-weekly.

Wizz’s Romanian expansion announcement comes following the suspension of Blue Air’s flights until at least Sept. 12. The Romanian carrier said the country's Environment Ministry has blocked access to its bank accounts. Wizz said it is offering Blue Air passengers “rescue fares.”

In addition to the new routes from Bucharest, Wizz plans to add capacity on existing routes from OTP to Romanian cities Bacau (BCM), Cluj-Napoca (CLJ), Iași (IAS) and Sibiu (SBZ).

“Wizz Air is excited to make such a significant investment into Bucharest and Romania,” acting network officer Evelin Jeckel said in a statement.

“We know how important it is for passengers to be able to travel, and we want to ensure that customers have a diverse range of options when planning their trips. With 13.8 million seats on sale, providing new and increased low-fare services to 36 destinations from Romania, these actions reinforce Wizz Air’s commitment to the Romanian market, firmly establishing it as the market leader. We now offer close to 200 routes from Romania.”