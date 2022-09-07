Sun-Air Resumes Denmark-London City Service

Denmark’s Sun-Air has restarted service between its Billund (BLL) base and London City (LCY).

The carrier, which endured a long shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is operating the route 6X-weekly with a 32-seat Dornier 328 sporting a British Airways livery. Sun-Air operates under a franchise agreement with BA.

The airline and LCY said the route will focus on business passengers traveling between Billund and London.

The route resumption marks Sun-Air's return to scheduled passenger flights. The carrier also offers charter flights and other services.

Sun-Air did not indicate when other European routes the carrier operated from BLL before the pandemic will be restarted. Destinations included Brussels (BRU), Dusselfdorf (DUS), Manchester (MAN) and Oslo (OSL).

“Brick by brick we’ve built back our network and we’re delighted to welcome back Sun-Air and connections to and from Billund,” LCY aviation director Anne Doyere said in a statement.

“We have enjoyed a strong summer and many new passengers have had the opportunity to experience the exceptional and unique level of customer proposition that we provide at London City. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the rest of the year.”