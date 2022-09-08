Breeze Outlines Las Vegas Expansion

US carrier Breeze Airways is increasing its Las Vegas (LAS) network to 11 points over the course of the next two months with the addition of eight new routes.

Service to Hartford Bradley (BDL) launched on Sept. 7, with flights to Jacksonville (JAX) and New York/Westchester (HPN) starting today. Routes to Huntsville (HSV) and Norfolk (ORF) will open on Sept. 9.

Two more routes will begin on Oct. 6 to Akron-Canton (CAK) and Provo (PVU), while flights to Charleston (CHS) will start on Nov. 3. All eight new routes will be served twice a week using Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The additional routes will be served alongside Breeze’s existing flights from LAS to Richmond (RIC), Fort Myers (RSW) and Syracuse (SYR).

“The investment Breeze is making in Las Vegas speaks to the enduring allure of this destination,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation.

“With these and other coming new routes, Breeze has identified several unserved LAS markets and will soon make it even easier for travelers from across the country to fly to Las Vegas.”

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Breeze will be offering 22 weekly departures and 2,838 departure seats from Routes World 2022 host Las Vegas by early November.

Of the eight new routes only two will have direct competition—Frontier Airlines serves Hartford Bradley daily and Allegiant Air provides a 4X-weekly Provo route.